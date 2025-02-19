NDA-ruled states get funds at TN’s cost, DMK stir mere drama: Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar on Tuesday expressed strong discontent over the central government’s discriminatory approach towards Tamil Nadu, particularly in denying the State its due share of funds for not agreeing to the National Education Policy (NEP).

“The Centre’s approach overtly exhibits bias in fund devolution,” the former minister told journalists, hinting that the saffron party’s approach is evident in the release of more than sufficient funds to BJP and its ally-ruled states.

He condemned Union Minister of State L Murugan’s remark that the Centre had released Rs 1.1 lakh crore to TN since the BJP came to power. “It is the people’s money. They paid taxes. But they are not receiving what is due to them. When we ask for our share of funds, they release only 10% to 15% of it. However, they provide more funds to Gujarat,” he said.

Jayakumar demanded Murugan to provide details on funds released to BJP and its ally-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Haryana, and Bihar.

Reiterating that TN would continue to follow its two-language policy and vehemently opposing the imposition of Hindi, the AIADMK leader said that the DMK has been misguiding the people. He dismissed the DMK’s Tuesday protest, in which INDIA bloc leaders also participated, as mere “drama”. He slammed the DMK regime for ‘failing’ to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of fishermen.