NDA, PMK slam govt; Ramadoss says comments taken out of context

CHENNAI: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday flayed the ruling DMK for the arrest of Tamil film director Mohan G for his controversial remarks on Palani Panchamirtham. The filmmaker was later released on bail.

Condemning the Stalin-led DMK government and the Tamil Nadu police, BJP state convener H Raja said, "Without prior information and notice, the Draupati movie director Mohan G was arrested by the state police. This is against the Supreme Court verdict and highly reprehensible."

Also read: Palani panchamirtham row: Filmmaker Mohan G held, left out on bail; judge says arrest made in haste

An ally of the BJP, Pattali Makkal Katchi's founder S Ramadoss justified the alleged controversial speech of Mohan and spoke against his arrest.

"Without understanding the complete statement of Tamil film director Mohan G, the Tiruchy district police arrested him. This is highly condemnable. There is nothing wrong with what he said. It is injustice. He said such comments, keeping in mind the public interest. He should be released immediately," Ramadoss said in a statement.

Mohan had claimed that he heard that the tablets which made a person impotent were mixed in the Palani Panchamirtham. In a video interview on a private YouTube channel, Mohan claimed that he heard the news that it was suppressed and the adulterated stuff was also destroyed.

"Contraceptive pills were mixed in Panchamirtham. It is tantamount to mixing poison. People who are in charge of such institutions should ensure that there are no shortcomings," Mohan claimed in a video interview. Mohan G, a PMK sympathiser had directed Draupati, Rudhra Thandavam, Bakasuran and Pazhaya Vannarapettai.