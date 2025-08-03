NDA losing allies every day, claims Nehru

TIRUCHY: Municipal Administration Minister and DMK principal secretary KN Nehru on Saturday said that the BJP-AIADMK alliance has been losing parties daily as they have nothing to forge allies, whereas the DMK alliance is intact and more parties are sending feelers.

After taking part in the ‘Nalam Kaakkum Stalin' health camp launch in Tiruchy, he stated that the opposition parties would be disappointed in their wish for a rift in the DMK alliance. Instead, DMK is getting feelers for joining the secular alliance, he said. “In the BJP-AIADMK alliance, parties are leaving them,” he said.

Nehru slammed Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for aligning with the BJP. EPS has allied with the BJP as he wants to save himself from the wrath of the Centre, he claimed. The truth will come out one day, he added.

Speaking about the health camp, he said that modern equipment is available to screen for diseases. The public can avail of world-class testing free of cost under the scheme, he added.

Meanwhile, answering a query about the kidney theft reported in a hospital linked to DMK leaders, Nehru said that those who were found guilty on this issue will never be spared, but they will face severe punishment.

He refused to respond to queries on the Madras High Court’s orders against using the Chief Minister’s name on schemes, saying that it is sub judice. Yet he added that the same rule may appear to ‘Amma Unavagam’ launched by the previous AIADMK government, under the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s regime.