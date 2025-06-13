NDA in astray, getting feelers from front: Minister KN Nehru

TIRUCHY: Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru on Thursday said that Union minister L Murugan has been frustrated as several parties in the AIADMK alliance have sent feelers to DMK to join the front, leading him to speak against the incumbent and its alliance in an effort to confuse the people.

Murugan is not sure about finalising the AIADMK-BJP alliance and is trying to divert the people over such issues, he said. “Many more parties are willing to join the DMK alliance, but the BJP minister L Murugan is dreaming of wooing parties from the DMK alliance,” said Nehru.

While answering a query on seat sharing in the upcoming Assembly polls, Nehru said that the Chief Minister, MK Stalin, who is the head of the INDIA bloc, is responsible for seat allotments and would make it at the same time, doing justice to all the alliance partners.

Rebutting the charges of Srirangam MLA M Palaniyandi on diverting the works to Manachanallur constituency, Nehru said the information shared by the DMK legislator was false. “No one can divert the schemes and projects allotted to a particular constituency to some other segment, as the norms will never allow it. The MLA has uttered statements without any understanding,” said Nehru.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of distributing patta to residents from E-Pudhur, the minister said that Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed the distribution of housing patta to eligible beneficiaries across the State. Accordingly, around 56,000 beneficiaries have received patta so far.

He also said that the water released from Mettur by the Chief Minister on time and the desilt works have been completed well in advance to ensure flow reaches the tail end regions in the Delta, benefiting 6 lakh acre kuruvai cultivation.