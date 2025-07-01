NDA falling apart in TN; AIADMK sees saffron threat: Thirumavalavan

MADURAI: Even as efforts are being made to cement ties within the NDA in the State, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, an ally of the ruling DMK, criticised the combine on Monday, saying that there seems to be a disconnect between the BJP and the AIADMK, saying that no sense of bonding is seen in the relationship.

Referring to the comments made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami during a party rally in Kallakurichi on Sunday, the VCK chief said that the Leader of Opposition broke his silence by asserting no force can destroy AIADMK. Palaniswami has sent a clear message to the BJP, rebutting the optimism of its senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the chances of the BJP-led NDA forming a coalition government if it wins the 2026 Assembly polls.

Talking to reporters in Madurai, Thirumavalavan said that the AIADMK chief should also clarify his remarks about someone who is trying to destroy his party (AIADMK). There is no chance of DMK and its allies making such an effort, and they claimed that the only threat comes from the BJP.

Responding to a query on whether the VCK would forge an alliance with the AIADMK if the party called off its alliance with the BJP, Thirumavalavan replied that, “If there is any chance of making a political alliance, I will let you know.”

Meanwhile, he shared his concerns over the alleged custodial death of a temple guard at Thiruppuvanam police station in Sivaganga district. The victim’s brother was also said to have been beaten by the police in the name of an inquiry, he said. However, the suspension of those responsible for his death provided some relief, he said, adding that stern action should be taken against those responsible for such a heinous incident, to ensure it never recurs.

Furthermore, he described the HC ruling against flagpoles of political parties as a "murder of democracy" and stated that it was shocking that political parties remained silent over the ruling. Utilising the court order, departments of police, highways and revenue were banning flagpoles in a biased manner, he said. VCK’s flagpoles are targeted, even while sparing those from other parties, he alleged. The VCK chief also paid homage to the victims of the Melavalavu massacre.