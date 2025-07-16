NDA alliance stable, attempts to create rift won't succeed, says Palaniswami

CUDDALORE: The AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu is stable, and no attempts to create divisions among its constituents—including the BJP—will succeed, party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami said here on Wednesday.

Additionally, he stated that his decisions would be final regarding the alliance.

The Leader of Opposition also slammed Chief Minister M K Stalin's 'Ungaludan Stalin' outreach programme as a "drama" intended to "mislead" the people of Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

He wondered what solutions the people could expect to their issues in the remaining eight months of this government, considering four years had already passed.

Responding to reporters' queries about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reported remarks about a coalition government if the NDA wins the polls next year in the state, Palaniswami said the BJP senior only stated that the alliance would capture power.

"He says our alliance will form the government. I have already made it clear—who is heading this alliance? So it's my decision, right? Who becomes CM, who forms the government—both of us (Shah and I) have made it clear," the former Chief Minister said.

It has been made clear that the AIADMK will lead the NDA, form the government, and that he will be the CM should the alliance emerge victorious.

"No attempts to create a rift in the alliance will succeed. This is a stable alliance," he added.

Further, he claimed the DMK did not expect the AIADMK to forge an alliance, and therefore was criticising the opposition grouping "out of fear".

He recalled that the DMK had, in the past, aligned with the BJP, and asked if it was acceptable for the Dravidian party to do so then, but now label the BJP "communal" when the AIADMK has allied with it.