NCSK chief urges TN govt to follow Direct Payment System for cleanliness workers

CHENNAI: M Venkatesan, chairman of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK), on Friday, asked the State government to change the contract system and follow the Direct Payment System (DPS) to cleanliness workers in TN.

Speaking at the interactive session with the Corporation’s conservancy workers at Ripon Building, he said that there was a sharp hike in harassment cases against women, and that a separate changing room was needed for women workers.

“The workers are under a contract with Urbaser Sumeet and Ramky Enviro Engineers in 9-15 zones. Their daily income is Rs 553. However, those working under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) are paid Rs 783/day. We request the State government to increase the income to Rs 783/day,” M. Venkatesan stated.

Since 1993, as many 257 workers have died while cleaning the drainage, as there are fewer crawler machines with the local body. “Machines with improved mechanisms must be introduced for workers’ welfare,” he added.

Hundreds of cleanliness workers from all the zones of the GCC poured out their grievances at the meeting. The workers and the unions requested contractors to increase their daily wages to Rs 883/day. They also wanted workers under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) to be made permanent to be eligible to receive benefits like PF, medical insurance etc.

NULM workers operating in Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Ambattur zones demand an increase in the number of labourers, and claim that they buy soaps, uniforms and cleaning equipment on their own. They also highlighted the delay in salary disbursement.

A cleaning worker stated, “Especially in Chemmenchery, ward 200, workers are storing the cleaning equipment, uniforms and shoes in a house as there is no provision for that in the Corporation ward office.”

Another worker in ward 20 said that though her work was cleaning roads, the zonal officer frequently asked her to clean the office toilet. “And while cleaning the toilet, I fell and was injured,” she rued.

“Every year this meeting happens but most of the complaints are not addressed. We received information about the meeting only 12 hours before it was scheduled,” fumed Srinivasalu P, general secretary, Chennai Corporation Red Flag Union.