NCSC meets kin of woman died in Thanjavur police station 

TIRUCHY: The Director of the National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC), on Thursday, conducted an inquiry with the members of the family of the woman who died after consuming poison in the police station premises.

She died by suicide, protesting against the arrest of her brother in Thanjavur, and the members of the family demanded proper action against the police who had acted very rudely.

On April 8, Dinesh (32) of Nadukaveri in Thanjavur was arrested reportedly for waylaying a person at knife point, and his sisters Menaka (31) and Keerthika (29), who went to the Nadukaveri police station, appealed to release Dinesh, claiming that he was arrested on a false case.

However, the inspector Sharmila had used abusive words against the women, and soon, Menaka and Keerthika consumed poison on the station premises and fell unconscious.

They were rescued and were rushed to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital after first aid, but Keerthika died the next day despite treatment, while Menaka has been undergoing treatment.

The family members refused to accept the body, demanding action against the police, and the Superintendent of Police R Rajaram placed the inspector under compulsory wait list and transferred the Sub-Inspectors and a woman police constable.

Despite a case having been filed under atrocities against SC/ST and abetting suicide, and investigations were on, the kin still refused to accept the body and filed a case against the police with the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the National Commission for Scheduled Caste Director Dr S Ravivarman visited Thanjavur and conducted an inquiry with members of the family, including the deceased Keerthika’s father Ayyavu, aunt Suseela and assured them of a proper investigation and action against those found guilty.

Ravivarman also visited Menaka, who has been undergoing treatment in Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and conducted an inquiry.

Menaka told Ravivarman that the police were acting very rudely against them, and so she appealed to the NCSC director to initiate proper action against the police.

SP Rajaram, Thanjavur RDO Elakkiya and others accompanied him.