NCB secures freezing order for Rs 7.81 crore in illicit assets linked to major amphetamine bust

CHENNAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Chennai has obtained a confirmed order freezing illegally acquired properties worth Rs 7.81 crore of a suspect Alex M, and his family members.

This action stems from the investigation into a seizure of 950 grams of Amphetamine in April 2025.

The Confirmation Order, issued by the Competent Authority in Chennai on July 9, targets assets belonging to an accused drug trafficker and his family members. The individual was arrested on April 13, 2025, by NCB Chennai officers following the seizure of the amphetamine on the Pudukkottai to Madurai Road near Melavilakudi, in Pudukkottai.

Illegal cash amounting to Rs 2 lakh was also recovered from him at the time. Investigation revealed the accused was part of an interstate syndicate trafficking large quantities of amphetamine and ganja.

To evade detection, the syndicate employed ‘deaddrops’, in which suppliers would hide drugs (e.g., behind bushes) and share the GPS location with traffickers for collection. The accused used the encrypted "Zangi" app for secure communication with suppliers.

He has a history of involvement in previous NDPS cases registered by Rayapuram police station, Keezhaliyur police station and another NCB Chennai case involving 440 kg of ganja.

The NCB's financial investigation, conducted under Section 68E of the NDPS Act, uncovered that the syndicate's illicit profits were funnelled into purchasing immovable properties.

In FY 2024-25alone, the accused and family accumulated property worth Rs. 3.5 crore without disclosing verifiable sources of income.

Numerous cash transactions were made to property owners in violation of the Income Tax Act.

The investigation culminated in a freezing order targeting 28 properties, all located in Nagapattinam, valued at Rs 7.81 crore.