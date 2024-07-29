NCB busts meth smuggling racket, nearly 7 kg of drugs seized in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday said it has seized about seven kg of methamphetamine and arrested three persons here in connection with the recovery.

According to a press release from the NCB, last week, the officers of the Chennai zone intercepted a person from Ramnad district at the Kilambakkam bus stand from whom they recovered 5.970 kg of methamphetamine.

On further investigation, it was revealed that the godown used to store the drugs was located near Red hills.

On Saturday, a team of NCB officers raided the godown and recovered 954 g more of methamphetamine and Rs 7 lakh cash.

The accused were planning to smuggle the drugs to Sri Lanka via Ramnad, the NCB said.

Further investigation is in progress.





(With inputs from PTI)