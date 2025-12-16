Navodaya verdict a slap on DMK's face: Nainar Nagenthran

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court ruling on establishing Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Tamil Nadu is "a severe blow" to the DMK government for "snatching the right to equal education," BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran said on Tuesday.

It would not matter if the ruling DMK dispensation, as usual, disrespected this order, as the government formed by the NDA allies will start Navodaya schools across Tamil Nadu, he said.

"We will improve the quality of education in the State and make the students excel," Nagenthran said in a post on the social media platform ‘X', referring to the Apex Court direction on Monday, asking the state and central government to have a joint consultation regarding the issue.

"As atonement for the sin of ruining the future of poor rural students for so many years, the DMK government should identify land for setting up Navodaya schools in every district as per the Supreme Court's order," he said in the post.

The NDA government that will be formed (after the 2026 polls) will establish Navodaya schools across Tamil Nadu, improve the quality of education, and help students excel. This is certain," he added.

The division bench comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice R Mahadevan asked the State to submit a report to the court.

The court asked why the State government, due to "petty politics ", prevented Navodaya schools that provide quality education with free boarding and lodging to rural students who excel in education, from coming up, the BJP president said.

Thousands of rural students across the country benefited from 650 Navodaya schools, and the court noted that it was unfair to deny them education on the grounds of language and to prevent their progress.