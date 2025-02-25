Navagraha temples package tour utilised by 22,000 devotees in one year

TIRUCHY: Navagraha temples tour package service organised by the Kumbakonam TNSTC division completed one year and so far more than 22,000 devotees availed of the service. The success has prompted the officials to plan an increase in the services.

The Navagraha temples package tour service was inaugurated by State Minister SS Sivasankar in Kumbakonam on February 24, 2024.

The deluxe bus service with a fare of Rs 750 was operated on all days while the air-conditioned service with a fare of Rs 1,350 per passenger was operated from Friday to Sunday.

The package tour covered major shrines of Thingalur, Alangudi, Thirunageswaram, Suriyanar Koil, Kanjanur, Vaitheeswarankoil, Keelaperumpallam, Tiruvenkadu and Tirunallar

Since the package service completed one year on Monday, the officials welcomed the devotees with traditional music and they were offered sweets, water bottles, caps, key chains with miniature Navagraha temples and flowers.

Subsequently, the Kumbakonam Divisional TNSTC Managing Director R Ponmudi flagged off the buses to mark the beginning of the second year.

While speaking to reporters, Ponmudi said that for the past year, 22,000 devotees availed of the Navagraha temples package tour service.

The tickets were sold at the counter as well through the online portal to facilitate the devotees.

The devotees not only from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka but also from other countries like Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Singapore availed the service.

“The devotees had a hassle-free package tour service and visited the temples with the support of the transport staff as well as the respective temple staff,” Ponmudi said.

Ponmudi also stated that there is a plan to increase the services in due course of the time. General Manager S Sridharan, Deputy Manager Rajesh and others were present.