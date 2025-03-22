Nat’l Shooting Meet: Assam Rifles overall champ; TN police best among states

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday presented medals to the winners of the 25th All India Police Shooting Competition during the closing ceremony held at Rajarathinam Stadium, Egmore, on Friday.

The overall championship trophy was secured by Assam Rifles and the overall runners up trophy was secured by Border Security Force (BSF). Tamil Nadu Police secured the championship for overall best among states and the runners up was secured by Odisha.

Assam Rifles team also bagged the rifle shooting championship trophy and the runners up in the pistol/revolver shooting championship. It’s pertinent to mention that Tamil Nadu Police had successfully conducted the 23rd edition of the competition in January 2023 and also the Special All India Police Shooting Competition for Women last year.

This year, the competition had 13 events under 3 categories – Rifle (5 events), Pistol/Revolver (4 events) and Carbine/Stun gun (4 events). Thirty teams from across states, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) comprising 704 police officers and/or personnel, and 30 managers participated in the competition.