Nationwide general strike may affect bus operations in TN

CHENNAI: As part of the nationwide strike on Wednesday by central trade unions to highlight their 17- point demands, several trade unions from TN are planning to participate to show solidarity.

As part of this, most buses are expected to remain off the roads as the ruling DMK's trade union is also participating in the strike.

The demands include controlling price hikes, increasing the minimum wage, halting the privatization of public sector enterprises, scrapping the new pension scheme, regularizing contract workers, generating employment for educated youth, and repealing the central government's anti-labor laws.

In Tamil Nadu, 13 trade unions including the DMK's labor wing, CITU, AITUC and unions associated with the Congress, MDMK and Viduthalai Siruthaigal will be part of the strike.

M Shanmugam, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Trade Union Congress, stated, "Since the Modi-led BJP government came to power, the 'India Workers' Conference,' a platform to address labor issues has not been convened since 2015."

He added that workplace safety and social security laws, secured after a century of struggle, have not fully benefited workers. This could lead to unchecked layoffs, downsizing and factory closures without government oversight.

Shanmugam also criticized amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, claiming they have made public transport unsafe. Following this, he urged all workers to join the strike to ensure its success.

In view of the strike, government buses and auto rickshaws across the state are expected to remain off the roads. However, a limited number of buses may operate since the AIADMK's Anna Trade Union is not joining the protest. Shops and businesses will operate normally as traders associations have not endorsed the strike.

Amarjeet Kaur, General Secretary of the All India Trade Union Congres, stated that over 25 crore workers, including government employees, farmers, and rural laborers, are expected to join the strike. The banking and insurance sectors will also participate in the strike.