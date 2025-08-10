National Silambam Day: Students from 39 govt model schools perform ancient martial art forms

CHENNAI: On the National Silambam Day, a State-level initiative by students and trainers from government model schools engaging in ancient martial arts was held in the city on Sunday.

Under the School Education Department, 39 government model schools train students in 10 different martial art forms, including Silambam, through co-curricular activities. In each school, one trainer conducts Silambam classes three days a week.

The ‘Reviving Martial Arts’ event held at the Egmore Government Museum focused on the ancient Tamil martial art of Silambam. And, during the event, 50 rare and historically significant Silambam weapons in five categories: combat, decorative, sports, fitness, and archeological, were displayed for the public.

Additionally, the event entailed palm-leaf manuscripts on Silambam and contributions from 75 Silambam masters across the state. Further, stage performances by students from government model schools, showcasing skills they learned over the past year, were also exhibited. Interaction between students and renowned Silambam masters unfolded on Sunday evening.

A student of a model school said, “Though we’re fully focused on academics and preparing to clear competitive exams, learning skills like martial and performative arts has been more helpful in overall development and learning. Being involved in other activities has also improved my concentration in academics.”

Meanwhile, in the recently released State Education Policy (SEP), the education department has highlighted visual arts (drawing, painting, sculpture, and crafts), performing arts (music, dance, and drama), folk arts (Therukoothu, Karakattam, etc) and contemporary forms (digital art, and photography). It also entailed collaboration with local artists, cultural groups and announced digital portfolios to be developed to document artistic growth.