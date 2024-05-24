National Medical Commission approves new government medical colleges in 6 Tamil Nadu districts

CHENNAI: The National Medical Commission has granted approval to establish new medical colleges in six districts in Tamil Nadu.

Accordingly, authorisation has been granted to set up medical colleges in six districts namely Tenkasi, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Arakkonam, Ranipet and Tirupattur.

The central government has instructed that 25 acres of land be assigned for each of these new medical colleges.

A consultation meeting regarding the establishment of these colleges took place on May 6, said a Thanthi TV report. The meeting was attended by Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other senior officials.