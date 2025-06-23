National Innovative Shiksha Ratna award for 4 TN govt teachers

CHENNAI: Four Tamil Nadu government school teachers have been conferred with the ‘National Innovative Shiksha Ratna’ award for their work on ‘innovative education’ by the government-recognised innovative teachers group operated across India.

For the award cum ‘national educational confluence 2024-25’, more than 100 government teachers from all states and Union Territories have been selected.

The teachers selected from TN are S Brinda, a BT assistant and English teacher at the Melpattampakkam government high school in Cuddalore, A Sudha, a zoology teacher at municipal girls higher secondary school of Pollachi in Coimbatore, K Kumaravelu, a mathematics teacher at Kannivadi government higher secondary school in Tirupur, and SR Bindulekha, a physics teacher at Kottaram government higher secondary school in Kanyakumari.

Brinda was the winner of ‘best classroom innovation practices in schools and teachers education’ award given by the National Council of Educational Research and Training in 2023. She has also created 3,000 educational videos on YouTube for students from classes 3 to 10, and participated in Kalvi radio for students.

Sudha said she has actively contributed to the new class 11 bio-zoology and zoology textbooks. Sudha, who has published papers in doctoral research, is keen on adopting innovative practices to keep students engaged in class.

(L-R) Brinda; Sudha

Speaking of her work during the COVID-19 lockdown, Sudha said, “With a mission to reach out to students in remote locations of Valparai and those residing in government hostels, I visited them in person to help them continue their education in a crucial period.”

Kumaravelu has managed to bag ten state-level awards for his contribution to education, along with five international badges recognising his use of innovative technology in class.

Kumaravelu has contributed to integrated QR codes for classes 11 and 12 mathematics textbooks linking GeoGebra software to enhance learning. And Bindulekha has been deputed for digital content creation for working on over 100 videos in Manarkeni app and website.

Speaking to DT Next, Brinda who is also a poet and social activist says the award is a motivation to do more innovative work and engage with children in a manner that helps them learn more efficiently.