Nasar’s poll petition against Pandiarajan dismissed

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed the election petition filed by DMK leader SM Nasar, challenging former minister K Pandiarajan’s election from Avadi constituency in 2016. The court has said that Pandiarajan’s election win is legitimate.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Pandiarajan contested as an AIADMK candidate from Avadi constituency and won. Challenging this victory, his rival candidate Nasar from DMK filed a petition against Pandiarajan, claiming that the AIADMK candidate distributed cash for votes. The case was heard by Justice R Subramanian of Madras High Court.

During the trial, Nasar’s counsel cross-examined Pandiarajan who denied the allegation and said that the Election Commission of India had not summoned him for any cash distribution. “The allegation against me is completely false and the flying squad had not seized any money from me,” Pandiarajan informed the court denying Nasar’s claim.

After hearing both sides, the judgment was reserved. On Monday, the election petition was listed and the final verdict was pronounced by Justice Subramanian.