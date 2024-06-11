Narrow escape for public as wind blows off 100-ft long digital hoarding at Pattukkottai bus stand

TIRUCHY: The public standing at Pattukkottai bus stand in Thanjavur had a narrow escape after a 100-feet digital hoarding placed atop the waiting shed was blown off by heavy wind on Monday.

It is said, a 100-feet awareness digital banner was fixed atop a waiting shed in the Pattukottai bus stand premises recently.

On Monday morning, while the bus stand was occupied by people waiting for buses. There was also heavy flow of traffic as the schools reopened for the new academic year.

The entire digital hoarding fell on the ground shaken off by a heavy wind. On hearing the noise of the hoarding detaching from the waiting shed, the people ran from the spot before it landed on the ground.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. On information, the municipal staff rushed to the spot and removed the hoarding from the place.

According to the locals, the particular banner was placed and the frames had rusted.

They had informed the municipal officials to remove it as it appeared to fall at any time.

“Since no one was hurt, we heaved a great sigh of relief. The officials should inspect the stability of such huge banners at times and rectify if it was posing a problem,” the residents said.