Narrow escape for elderly man as speeding car loses control near Mettupalayam, video goes viral

CHENNAI: A video has gone viral on social media showing an elderly man narrowly escaping a fatal accident after a speeding car lost control near Mettupalayam on Sunday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the driver, Easwaran from The Nilgiris district, was travelling with three others.

While driving on the Mettupalayam–Annur Road, Easwaran reportedly fell ill and lost control of the vehicle. The car then struck multiple electric poles along the roadside and nearly ran over an elderly man who was walking nearby, as seen in the video.

Commuters at the scene immediately rushed to help and took the injured passengers to Mettupalayam Government Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.







