Narcotics worth Rs 5 crore seized in Coimbatore airport

COIMBATORE: Officials of the Customs Central Intelligence Unit (CIU) seized 5.25 kg of hydroponic ganja from a passenger at Coimbatore International Airport on Wednesday night.

Acting on specific information, the CIU officials thoroughly examined all the passengers who arrived by a flight from Singapore around 10 pm.

A search with a passenger, who is a native of Kerala, revealed that he had concealed 5.25 kg of hydroponic ganja in five packs inside his luggage.

The officials detained him and seized the contraband, which is valued at around Rs 5 crore. Even though the airport officials have seized gold and other smuggled items, this is perhaps the first time such contraband of high value has been seized. Further inquiries are on to crack down on his entire network. Also, checks have been intensified following the incident.