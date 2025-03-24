Narcotics worth Rs 5 crore seized from passenger at Tiruchy Airport

TIRUCHY: Customs officials at Tiruchy International Airport seized 5 kilograms of hydroponic drugs worth an estimated Rs 5 crore from a passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when an AirAsia flight from the Malaysian capital landed at the airport around 8 am.

During routine baggage checks, customs officials identified a passenger exhibiting suspicious behavior.

Upon inspecting his luggage, they discovered the concealed narcotics, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Following the discovery, the drugs were immediately confiscated, and the passenger was detained for questioning.

Authorities are now investigating the source of the drugs and the intended recipients, seeking to uncover any potential smuggling network.

Smuggling attempts at Tiruchy International Airport continue unabated, with frequent seizures of gold and other contraband from passengers arriving on international flights.