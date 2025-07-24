Namperumalsamy, Aravind Eye Hospital chairman, dies

MADURAI: P Namperumalsamy, chairman emeritus of the Aravind Eye Hospital in Madurai, passed away at the age of 85 here on Thursday.

His mortal remains were kept at his house in Anna Nagar, Madurai, from 4 pm for public homage. Namperumalsamy will be cremated at his native village of Ambasamudram in Theni district on Friday.

Namperumalsamy, who was one of the founding members of the Aravind Eye Care System, started his career at Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai.

During an illustrious career, Dr Namperumalsamy established India’s first Low Vision Aid Clinic in 1967 followed by the Retina Vitreous Clinic at Aravind Eye Hospital in 1979.

Even as he was making great strides, his mind was always around his lifetime goal of taking medicare to the underprivileged and rural masses, and he gave shape to it by promoting IT-enabled vision centres in rural areas and founded Aravind Virtual Opthalmic Academy.

Another landmark in the Aravind family was the establishment of Dr G Venkatasamy Eye Research Institute. His devotion to elevate the institution saw him become the president of Aravind Medical Research Foundation.

The apt recognition for his selfless service came in 2007, when Dr Namperumalsamy was awarded the Padmashree. Prior to this, in 2006, he was also honoured with the Dr BC Roy award in the category of Eminent Medical Teacher by the Medical Council of India.

He was also felicitated with the ‘Legends in Ophthalmology’ by the Indian Medical Association, Madurai branch, in appreciation of his meritorious medical services to the society in 2019.

Governor RN Ravi and BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran expressed their profound grief over the passing of Dr Namperumalsamy.

In his condolence message, Governor Ravi said, "Deeply pained by the passing of Dr P Namperumalsamy, a visionary whose profound contributions to clinical excellence, academic scholarship, and philanthropy illuminated countless lives. Through his inspired leadership and unwavering commitment, Aravind Eye Care became a global beacon of hope, delivering accessible and affordable eye care to millions. His legacy of selfless service and innovation will continue to inspire generations."

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran recalled Namperumalsamy's pivotal role in revolutionising ophthalmic care in India. "He pioneered a treatment centre for the visually impaired at the Rajaji Government Hospital in Madurai and brought sight to thousands of poor and needy patients. His contributions as chairman of Aravind Eye Hospital exemplified compassion and commitment to the underserved. His passing is a great loss to Tamil society,” he said.