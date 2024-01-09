Begin typing your search...

Talking to reporters at the Collectorate in Madurai on Monday, Nilavan said jallikattu thanked the government for building the stadium in Madurai

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Jan 2024 11:34 PM GMT
Name stadium after Pandya king: TDP
A participant during the Jallikattu (bull taming) competition, in Coimbatore. (PTI)

MADURAI: The new jallikattu stadium coming up near Alanganallur should be named after Pandian Nedunchezhian, Kathir Nilavan, state secretary of Tamil Desiya Periyakkam (TDP) appealed to the State government.

Talking to reporters at the Collectorate in Madurai on Monday, Nilavan said jallikattu thanked the government for building the stadium in Madurai and insisted on the need to name the stadium ‘Tamil Maamannan Pandian Nedunchezhian Yeru Thazhuvum Thidal’.

Recalling the region’s history, he said the Pandya king Nedunchezhian earned the legendary title of ‘Arya Padai Kadantha Nedunchezhian’ signifying his triumphant conquest over the Aryan army.

Tamil Nadunew jallikattu stadiumPandian NedunchezhianKathir Nilavanstate secretaryTamil Desiya PeriyakkamPandya king
DTNEXT Bureau

