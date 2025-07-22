Namakkal kidney racket probe widens as State panel digs deeper

COIMBATORE: An inquiry committee constituted by the State government to investigate the kidney racket case reviewed the documents of donors and recipients at Tiruchengode in Namakkal on Tuesday.

The committee, led by S Vineeth, Project Director of Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project (TNHSP), scrutinised the documents related to kidney donations and approvals at the Assistant Collector's office. They are likely to camp for two more days to investigate the issue further. Officials of the Revenue Department, health, and police also assisted the committee.

Meanwhile, two special teams of police have launched a search for Anandan, a middleman in the kidney-selling racket, who is now on the run. As soon as the issue of kidney racket surfaced, the Health Department officials visited his rental house in Namakkal a few days ago, but found that Anandan had already gone into hiding.

A private hospital in Tiruchy has been linked to the case as six women were allegedly operated on in its premises. Of them, the address of five women was found to be fake, while one woman confessed to having sold her kidney for Rs 6 lakhs.

Also, an audio message of a weaver claiming to have sold a kidney for Rs 5 lakhs to settle the loan borrowed from a financial firm was circulated widely on social media, triggering the possibility of the kidney racket being prevalent on a larger scale.