Namakkal elderly murder, Tambaram assault on girl expose recurrent attacks on women: EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised the DMK government over the murder of an elderly woman and sexual assault attempt on a class VIII student in a government home in Tambaram.

The murder of the woman staying alone in a farmhouse in Namakkal and the sexual assault attempt on a girl staying in a government home, expose how women are unsafe in the State, Palaniswami said.

Coming down heavily on the ruling party over the sexual assault attempt on a minor girl, Palaniswami, in his social media post, said the incident exposes the complete failure of the present dispensation. “Chief Minister M K Stalin should be ashamed," he said and denounced that the person employed to ensure the safety of the students in the home had tried to commit a crime against them. This is a sign that the criminal elements have no fear over the government and its actions against wrongdoings, the AIADMK leader said.

Palaniswami also demanded that the police conduct a thorough investigation into whether the perpetrator had sexually assaulted other students too. He also ridiculed Stalin, saying that “Tamil Nadu will always be out of control of Delhi” and noted that only “sirs’ involved in crime against women are out of control in the State. He demanded stern action against the staff for the sexual assault bid.

Palaniswami referred to the murders of the elderly living in farmhouses in western districts. The Namakkal murder exposes how such murders are going unchecked, he said and demanded that the police act swiftly and arrest the persons who committed it.