Namakkal couple held for abducting girl child
Police trace and rescue missing toddler; couple planned to raise the child as their own
COIMBATORE: The Erode police on Tuesday arrested a couple from Namakkal for abducting a one-and-a-half-year-old girl child sleeping beneath a flyover with her parents on October 16.
The accused, K Ramesh (34), from Pollachi in Coimbatore, and his live-in partner, Nithya (38), were arrested for abducting the daughter of Venkadesan and Keerthana while they were asleep beneath the flyover near Lakshmi Nagar in Bhavani on the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway.
They hail from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh and eke out a living by selling broomsticks. After nearly a month’s search, the police rescued the baby on Monday.
Inquiries revealed that both Ramesh and Nithya had separated from their spouses and were living together in Namakkal. “They kidnapped the child with a plan to raise it.
Ramesh, a painter, is a habitual offender and was arrested once before for attempting to abduct a baby in Salem,” police said. Further inquiries are on.