‘Nalam Kaakkum Stalin’ scheme launch on August 2

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch yet another scheme of the DMK government, ‘Nalam Kaakkum Stalin’, on August 2 at St Bede’s Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, Mylapore.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the preparatory works being carried out in the school premises on Sunday for the launch of the mission.

“This scheme has been designed in such a way that it will positively impact the people on a large scale. Generally, people visit hospitals for a comprehensive physical examination to maintain their health.

This is a costly affair. This project, on the other hand, involves reaching out to the people in their locales and doing a complete physical examination,” the minister said. This is yet another scheme of the government to ensure the health of the general public, he added.

A wide range of medical procedures fall under the scheme. General medical diagnosis and treatment, general surgery, orthopaedics, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, cardiology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, ophthalmology, ear, nose, and throat medicine, psychiatry, Indian medicine, and pulmonary medicine will all be included.

The differently-abled from the respective areas will be examined in these camps, and the percentage of their disability will be identified. Certificates will be issued to them accordingly, according to a government statement.

In Tamil Nadu, 1,164 camps would be conducted under ‘Nalam Kaakkum Stalin.’ The public will be tested through this programme for one year. The scheme will help enhance the reach of the government's health initiatives, the minister said.