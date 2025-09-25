Nainar–Shanmugam meet sparks buzz as BJP’s bridge-building bid hits AIADMK wall

CHENNAI: State BJP leader Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday met AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP and former minister C Ve Shanmugam at his Villupuram residence, describing it as an “apolitical meeting” born of brotherhood.

Yet, the meeting triggered political ripples, coming at a time when Nagenthran has been tasked by the BJP’s central leadership with mending fences between AIADMK leaders and expelled functionaries, including O Panneerselvam and V K Sasikala, to bolster the NDA against the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly polls.

But Shanmugam, echoing the hard line of party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, has already shut the door on any rapprochement. At a recent public meeting, he categorically declared that there was “no possibility” of re-admitting those who had acted against the AIADMK’s interests. He made this assertion after the high-stakes meeting between Palaniswami, BJP electoral strategists, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s meeting, Nagenthran sought to defuse speculation. “This has nothing to do with politics or alliance. Even if I am in a different alliance, I will come and meet my beloved younger brother. We are all sons of the same mother (AIADMK),” he said, attempting to downplay the political overtones.

On the other hand, Nagenthran’s predecessor and former IPS officer K Annamalai quietly called on AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran at his Adyar residence on Sunday. Dhinakaran admitted the meeting and disclosed that Annamalai had requested him to reconsider his September 1 decision and return to the NDA. But he was unmoved, insisting it was “not feasible” so long as Palaniswami remained the alliance’s chief ministerial face.

Meanwhile, information emerging from the AMMK and the camps of expelled leaders indicates they have been exploring various options and attempting to hold discreet meetings, away from the media glare, to chalk out a future course of action aimed at countering Palaniswami and reuniting the AIADMK to restore its legacy. In fact, Dhinakaran and Panneerswelvam have openly told the media that they were in touch with veteran AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan, who has been removed from party postings by Palaniswami for revolting against him, to achieve their common goal.