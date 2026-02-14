Nainar's remarks on Vijay uncivilised, slam DMK MPs
CHENNAI: Women MPs of the ruling DMK on Saturday condemned the derogatory remarks made by BJP State president Nainar Nagenthran, describing them as unbecoming and against the spirit of civilised politics.
The controversy is over Nainar linking Vijay to the actor Trisha. "Poor Vijay knows nothing; he has zero experience. First, tell him to step out of his house," he said, adding a personal attack.
South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, in a post on X, said it was inappropriate for the Tamil Nadu unit president of a party that is in power at the Centre to speak disparagingly about a woman who was travelling in public and expressing her political views. She said that speaking about women with dignity and treating them with respect was integral to civilised political discourse.
DMK MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu also criticised the remarks. In a post on X, she said that commenting on the personal lives of individuals involved in politics was uncivilised and that speaking in a manner that demeaned the dignity and honour of a woman who had no direct connection with politics amounted to an affront to womanhood. She also questioned the silence of women leaders in the BJP, saying their failure to condemn the remarks was unjust.
The reactions came after Nagenthran drew criticism for his remarks on actor-turned-politician Vijay’s recent rally in Salem. Referring to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader’s inexperience in politics, he had made comments that were widely criticised as demeaning, triggering condemnation from political quarters.