Nainar's remarks on Vijay uncivilised, slam DMK MPs

The controversy is over Nainar linking Vijay to the actor Trisha. "Poor Vijay knows nothing; he has zero experience. First, tell him to step out of his house," he said, adding a personal attack.

South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, in a post on X, said it was inappropriate for the Tamil Nadu unit president of a party that is in power at the Centre to speak disparagingly about a woman who was travelling in public and expressing her political views. She said that speaking about women with dignity and treating them with respect was integral to civilised political discourse.