Nainar’s Delhi mission: BJP sets stage for 2026 poll blitz in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In a move that signals the BJP’s full-throttle push toward the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, State party president Nainar Nagenthran will leave for New Delhi on December 13 to meet Union Home Minister and the BJP’s principal strategist Amit Shah.

Earlier on Thursday, Nainar Nagenthran met AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at his camp office in the city, where the two leaders reportedly discussed key agendas ahead of the Delhi consultations, an interaction seen as crucial to shaping the alliance contours.

During the trip, Nainar will also participate in the postal stamp release ceremony for King Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar, joined by senior Union Ministers, an event the party views as symbolically significant for its outreach in the State.

According to highly placed party insiders, the BJP plans to accelerate groundwork immediately after the Delhi discussions, beginning with inviting applications from aspirants seeking BJP tickets for the 2026 Assembly polls.

“Our alliance will expand and take full shape before Pongal 2026. We will begin issuing forms for candidates and commence formal seat-sharing discussions with our alliance leader, the AIADMK, in the coming weeks. This time, we aim to double the number of seats we contested in the 2021 elections,” a senior leader involved in strategy

BJP plans to accelerate groundwork beginning with inviting applications from aspirants seeking tickets for 2026 polls planning told DT Next.

Sources also revealed that the BJP is working to bring back former NDA partners, including the DMDK, PMK, O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran, before Pongal, with quiet negotiations underway.

Adding a sharper political edge, another senior BJP functionary alleged that the ruling DMK has already distributed maximum election funds to Assembly constituencies and hinted at the BJP’s counter-strategy. “The central agencies will conduct continuous checks and raids to monitor cash flow. That is also part of our strategy,” the leader claimed.

Insiders said both Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to visit Tamil Nadu soon to formally kick off the BJP’s campaign phase. Alliance negotiations, seat-sharing outlines and campaign architecture are expected to be finalised before their arrival.