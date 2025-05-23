Nainar warns no more war rooms after lone wolf attacks on AIADMK; launches social media policing to curtail pro-Annamalai handles

CHENNAI: In a decisive move to clamp down on indiscipline and digital dissent, the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP has constituted a new committee, the Media Empower Network (MEN), to monitor its members' social media activity.

The committee will track posts, flag violators, and ensure strict compliance with party directives, particularly in light of renewed political alliances.

The announcement came during a key meeting held at Kamalalayam on Wednesday, where newly appointed BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran issued a strong warning to the party's media and social media wings.

The meeting, which included senior leaders and digital communication strategists, focused on tightening internal discipline following repeated online attacks on the BJP's alliance partner, the AIADMK.

"There should be no more war rooms in the BJP… no more internal politics. Those who defy the party's stand and post divisive content will face disciplinary action," Nagenthran said, according to party sources.

Party insiders revealed that around 15 influential X (formerly Twitter) handles operated by BJP functionaries have come under scrutiny.

"These accounts have been actively posting in support of former BJP state president K Annamalai while simultaneously criticising AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. The posts, often carrying Annamalai's image in profile and cover photos, have stoked tensions within the alliance," a senior leader told DT Next.

"The central high command has taken a clear stand on the alliance with AIADMK. Publicly contradicting that position is unacceptable," the leader said.

"The MEN committee will work closely with senior functionaries to vet online content and maintain a unified party narrative. Nagenthran has categorically directed party workers not to promote individual leaders or denigrate others, either within the BJP or its allies," another BJP functionary told this correspondent.

"All official communication must reflect the party's collective will, not personal loyalties," added the functionary.