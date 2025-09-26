Nainar slams DMK’s ‘publicity obsession,’ says rot beneath veneer will lead to downfall

CHENNAI: BJP state unit president Nainar Nagenthran launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government on Friday, accusing it of being consumed by a "mania for publicity" and warning that "the downfall of this ad-obsessed regime is fast approaching."

"While the State's schoolchildren are being subjected to rotten eggs, worm-infested drinking water, and contaminated food under the mid-day meal scheme, the government is busy applauding itself and handing out certificates for sambar on stage. What can we call such foolishness?" he asked in a statement.

Nainar further questioned whether DMK leaders, who never tire of praising their schemes, would ever send their own children to government schools or make them eat the same meals served there. "The DMK has turned into a theatrical company whose exaggerated performances have crossed all limits and now test people's patience," he charged.

Criticising the State's governance priorities, Nainar Nagenthran said the ruling party was misusing public funds for extravagant celebrations filled with colourful advertisements and celebrity appearances. "The DMK government believes that lavish propaganda and film star endorsements can make people forget its administrative failures. This is a dangerous delusion," he said, adding that "all their deceptive schemes packaged under the so-called Dravidian model will be decisively defeated in the upcoming Assembly elections."

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin over the government's Tasmac policy. "Thousands of children's dreams are shattered every day because of alcoholic fathers. Families are drowning in permanent grief. Instead of 24-hour publicity shows, resort to 24-hour action to save these families," she urged, questioning how a government that promotes a liquor consumption culture can claim success in building an educated society.