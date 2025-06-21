Nainar says Dalit youth’s mysterious death in Kumari linked to DMK-affiliated family, seeks impartial probe

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Friday raised serious concerns over the mysterious death of a Scheduled Caste youth, Dhanush, in Kanniyakumari district, and demanded an impartial investigation free from political interference.

Dhanush, a Dalit youth employed in an IT firm in Coimbatore, was reportedly in a relationship with a woman from a different religion.

He was found hanging under suspicious circumstances on the rooftop of the woman's house in Kulasekaram, sparking tensions.

"The location of his death has raised grave doubts. It is implausible that a well-educated youth with a promising career would take his own life at the residence of his partner," Nagenthran said.

He further alleged that the woman's family is linked to the ruling DMK, and questioned whether the case would receive a fair probe.

"The law and order situation in Tamil Nadu has plunged to its lowest in recent years. Violence against Scheduled Castes has reached an alarming level under the current regime," he charged, urging the police to conduct a thorough post-mortem and investigation without yielding to political pressure.

Accusing the ruling party of enabling an environment of impunity, Nagenthran said, "The State police must rise above partisan interests and act responsibly. With a change of government looming, this is a test of their commitment to justice."

He assured the BJP of its full support to Dhanush's family.