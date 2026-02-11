Nainar rules out talks with DMDK; says no move yet on OPS

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Wednesday firmly denied any negotiations with the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), dismissing speculation triggered by remarks from the AIADMK that the BJP was attempting to bring the party into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
"There have been no talks whatsoever with the DMDK regarding an alliance," he told reporters in Tirunelveli.
Reacting to Chief Minister MK Stalin's remarks that coalition governments were not feasible in Tamil Nadu, Nainar Nagenthran said the statement reflected the DMK's internal concerns.
He asserted that the NDA would win more than 200 seats in the forthcoming Assembly election. "The real question is whether Congress will continue with the DMK or align with Vijay's party. Kanimozhi is holding talks with the Congress. The Chief Minister's remarks show fear and anxiety within the DMK," he said.
Accusing the ruling DMK of claiming credit for schemes introduced by others, he said the party had followed a sticker politics model since its early years.
Nagenthran credited AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for securing 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in medical admissions after discussions with Union Health Minister JP Nadda.
He alleged that the DMK was promoting dynastic politics. "Yesterday it was Karunanidhi, today Stalin, tomorrow his son Udhayanidhi. Family rule will not succeed in Tamil Nadu," he said, adding that Palaniswami would be the NDA's Chief Ministerial face.
Claiming that the Centre had allocated significantly higher funds to Tamil Nadu compared to the Congress-led regime, he accused the State government of spreading falsehoods about financial neglect.
"There is no demand from us for a share in power. Our only objective is NDA's victory," he said, adding that there had been no move to invite O Panneerselvam and that a decision on Sasikala would depend on her stated position.