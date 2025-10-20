Nainar Nagenthran says Theni flooding manmade disaster

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Sunday held the DMK government responsible for the severe flooding in Theni district, alleging that the devastation was a result of administrative negligence.

Expressing deep concern over the plight of residents affected by the heavy rains, Nainar Nagenthran said, "The picturesque Theni district is now reeling under unprecedented floods. Though the government attributes it to continuous rainfall, this is, in reality, a man-made disaster caused by the DMK regime's indifference and lack of preparedness."

He pointed out that the State government failed to desilt canals and maintain water bodies before the onset of the monsoon.