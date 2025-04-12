Nainar Nagenthran declared Tamil Nadu BJP President

CHENNAI: BJP legislator Nainar Nagenthran declared Tamil Nadu unit president at party meeting in Chennai

Nagendran was the lone contestant in the fray with the backing of BJP leadership.

Nagendran, was the state vice president and he was the first aspirant to arrive at the BJP state headquarters, Kamalalayam, in T Nagar, and file the nomination.

His name was proposed by the current party chief K Annamalai, who will now get a national role in the party, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.