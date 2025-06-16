Nainar Nagenthran begins fast seeking divine blessings for Lord Muruga devotees’ conference, welfare of TN

CHENNAI: In a spiritually-charged move, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Monday began a week-long fast seeking divine blessings for the success of the upcoming Lord Muruga Devotees’ Conference in Madurai and to press for six key prayers for the state’s welfare.

The conference, scheduled for June 22 on the auspicious occasion of Krithikai, is being organised by Muruga devotees from across Tamil Nadu.

In a fervent statement, Nainar Nagenthran invoked Lord Muruga and announced his decision to fast from June 16 to June 22.

“I humbly place six requests at the feet of Lord Muruga and urge all devotees to offer prayers for the success of the conference and welfare of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Outlining his six-point appeal, the BJP leader called for the preservation of Tamil language, culture, and temples; development of a prosperous Tamil Nadu aligned with a developed India by 2047; safety and empowerment of women; a drug-free state; social harmony and protection for backward communities; and focused efforts on rural and agricultural development.

“In the spirit of Tamil tradition, which holds fasting and supplication as sacred forms of worship, I appeal to devotees to pray to Lord Kandan for these noble causes,” Nagenthran said, adding that the blessings of Lord Muruga, the king of Kurinji and bearer of the mighty Vel, would guide the state toward prosperity and harmony.