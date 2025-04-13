Nainar Nagendran slams DMK, vows to end Stalin-led govt in 2026 Assembly elections

CHENNAI: In his first fiery salvo after assuming charge as BJP state president, Nainar Nagendran on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the ruling DMK, declaring that the BJP-AIADMK alliance would decisively oust the Stalin-led government in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Taking strong exception to the criticism from DMK quarters labelling the renewed alliance between the BJP and AIADMK as “unsuitable,” Nainar Nagendran retorted with biting sarcasm.

“Yes, this alliance is indeed unsuitable—for the DMK! Because this very coalition is poised to dismantle the corrupt and exploitative regime of Chief Minister MK Stalin, who has failed the people of Tamil Nadu on all fronts,” he said in a statement.

Accusing the ruling DMK government of gross misgovernance, the BJP leader said the present administration was one tainted by scandal, incompetence, and moral decay.

“This alliance will uproot a regime that has scoundrels for ministers, who have brought shame upon the dignity of Tamil Nadu’s women. It is an alliance that stands with the people, as one among them, and will send Stalin’s tent of deceit crashing down,” Nainar said.

“Visibly buoyed by the momentum surrounding the re-energised NDA coalition in Tamil Nadu, the ruling party was gripped by fear. Chief Minister Stalin knows well that the writing is on the wall. I can see the fear of political defeat in his eyes. But let him not tremble yet—he still has a year to enjoy power. Let him play his game until then,” he said, adding that the verdict of the people, guided by the will of Lord Mahesan, (Lord Shiv) would be final and irreversible.