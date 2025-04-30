Nainar Nagendran denies knowledge of BJP-TVK alliance talks, predicts end of DMK regime

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagendran on Wednesday dismissed speculation surrounding a potential alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party and actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), stating that he was unaware of any such developments.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Kamakshi Amman temple in Kancheepuram, Nainar said, “I have no knowledge of any ongoing talks between the BJP and TVK. I met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday. Today, I came here to seek the blessings of Kamakshi Amman. We can talk more when we meet again at Fort St. George tomorrow.”

Responding to a question about actor Ajith Kumar being awarded the Padma Bhushan, Nainar said, “Alongside Ajith Kumar, four eminent personalities from Tamil Nadu have been honoured with Padma awards this year. Prime Minister Modi and the BJP have always respected and recognised individuals who have contributed meaningfully to the nation. The BJP takes pride in honouring such distinguished talents and patriots.”

Reacting to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s recent remark that “Dravidian Model 2.0 is loading,” Nainar countered sharply, saying, “With the divine blessings of Kanchi Kamakshi Amman, the end of the DMK regime is imminent. Though there is a year left for the Assembly elections, the ruling party seems to have already begun its campaign. But in the end, it is the people of Tamil Nadu who will determine the course of governance.”

When pressed further, the state BJP chief declined to comment on the composition of the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu and swiftly exited the venue, avoiding further political queries.