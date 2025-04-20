Nainar flays CM Stalin, says TN is spiralling out of control under DMK regime

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led ruling DMK government, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Sunday accused Stalin of having completely lost administrative control over Tamil Nadu.

He asserted that the ruling DMK government, overwhelmed by growing public support for the BJP-AIADMK alliance, is in a state of panic.

"It appears that Chief Minister Stalin is visibly shaken by the revival of the BJP-AIADMK alliance, which is steadfast in its resolve to expose the DMK’s anti-people governance and remove it from power,” Nagenthran said in a statement.

He added that Stalin’s repeated references to the alliance in public speeches reflect his underlying anxiety.

“The fear is palpable. The people of Tamil Nadu are rallying behind our alliance, and the DMK’s nervousness is evident in the Chief Minister’s rhetoric,” he said.

The BJP legislative leader alleged that under the DMK regime, the state has witnessed a steep decline in governance.

“Tamil Nadu is facing a complete breakdown—be it in law and order, rising drug abuse, deep-rooted corruption, caste conflicts, unchecked inflation, or the collapse of administrative departments. Ministers and party workers alike operate without accountability or discipline,” he said.

“It is therefore laughable that the Chief Minister accuses Delhi of trying to control Tamil Nadu, when in reality, he has lost control over his own government,” Nagenthran added.

Exuding confidence in the NDA’s electoral prospects, Nainar said, “No matter how much venom Stalin spits against our alliance, the people of Tamil Nadu will decisively reject the DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections.”