Nainar distances himself from posters equating him with Lord Ram

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on expressed strong disapproval over posters portraying him alongside Lord Ram.

Commenting on it, he said, “Divinity should never be equated with human beings. During the Sethusamudram debate, I opposed inappropriate remarks about Lord Ram, and likewise, I was among the first to condemn comments on Andal Thaayar. Given my devotion, I disapprove of such portrayals and urge BJP workers to ensure they are not repeated."