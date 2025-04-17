Nainar demands apology from Sekarbabu, urges CM Stalin to remove the decoration

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday accusing the ruling DMK government of desecrating Hindu religious symbols by featuring a temple tower-inspired design at the memorial of late DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi at Marina.

Describing the move as "deeply insensitive" and "an affront to the religious sentiments of Hindus," Nagenthran demanded that Chief Minister M K Stalin immediately order the removal of the decorative element.

“The misuse of a sacred structure like the Srivilliputhur temple tower—an iconic emblem of Tamil Nadu’s spiritual heritage—at a political leader’s grave is condemnable. The sanctity of Hindu temples cannot be compromised for political symbolism,” he said in a statement.

He further accused the DMK of consistently undermining Hindu beliefs, recalling instances where the party mocked religious customs.

“Now, they want to use revered temple architecture for political glorification,” he charged.

The BJP legislative leader also demanded a public apology from Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE), P K Sekarbabu, who was complicit in this act.

“If the Minister holds such reverence for his late leader, let him place his portrait in his puja room. Using HR&CE for such political theatrics is unacceptable,” he said.