Nagercoil - Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat train rescheduled on May 3, check details

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced that the following trains will be rescheduled due to late running of pairing trains.

Train No 20628 Nagercoil - Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 2.20 pm on May 3 is rescheduled to leave Nagercoil at 5.20 pm due to late running of pairing train (late by 3 hours).

Train No 22503 Kanniyakumari - Dibrugarh Vivek Express scheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 5.25 pm on May 3 is rescheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 8.25 pm due to late running of pairing train (late by 3 hours).