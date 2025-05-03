Begin typing your search...

    Nagercoil - Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat train rescheduled on May 3, check details

    Passengers are requested to kindly take note of the changes and plan their travel accordingly.

    3 May 2025
    Nagercoil - Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat train rescheduled on May 3, check details
    Vande Bharat (Photo: Justin George)

    CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced that the following trains will be rescheduled due to late running of pairing trains.

    Train No 20628 Nagercoil - Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 2.20 pm on May 3 is rescheduled to leave Nagercoil at 5.20 pm due to late running of pairing train (late by 3 hours).

    Train No 22503 Kanniyakumari - Dibrugarh Vivek Express scheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 5.25 pm on May 3 is rescheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 8.25 pm due to late running of pairing train (late by 3 hours).

