Nagapattinam-Sri Lanka ferry service to resume on Feb 22

TIRUCHY: The ferry service from Nagapattinam to Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka will resume from February 22 and will be operated six days a week excluding Tuesday, according to Subham Shipping Corporation.

According to Sundarraj, the Director of Subham Shipping Corporation, the ferry service from Nagapattinam to Sri Lanka was stopped temporarily from November 18, 2024, owing to unfavourable weather conditions.

Though it was promised that the service would resume in January, it was not restored as the rough weather conditions persisted, he added.

He further said that when the conditions became normal, the shipping corporation decided to resume the service on February 12. However, the official permission was delayed further, he added.

As the situation now is favourable, the shipping corporation has decided to operate the ferry service from February 22, he said.

“The service would be for six days except Tuesdays. And the passengers can book their tickets at www.sailsubham.com,” Sundarraj added.

Passengers can carry 10 kg of luggage with them and additional charges would be collected beyond the permitted volume of luggage, the official said.