Nagapattinam school students experience court trials first-hand

TIRUCHY: To get first-hand experience and learning concerning the functions of a court, a group of Class 8 students of a government-aided school from Orathur in Nagapattinam district visited the district court on Wednesday.

It is to be noted that there is a lesson on Judiciary in the Social Science subject for the Class 8 students in the state board syllabus.

The students of the 101-year-old Chidambaranar Middle School in Orathur in Nagapattinam had expressed their willingness to visit the court and understand the daily functioning of the court.

Subsequently, their teacher K Balashanmugam advised them to write an application to the Nagapattinam Principal District Judge to allow them to visit the court and learn the court proceedings. Thus, on March 7, a letter signed by as many as 23 students from Class 8 was sent to the Judge through their headmaster Siva.

The Principal District Judge A Kanthakumar replied to their letter allowing them to visit the court. Following this, the students along with their headmaster Siva, teachers Balashanmugam and Nithya visited the court on Wednesday.

They got entry to the district munsiff court and observed the hearing of a case by the Munsiff Judge R Ramachandran. They also observed the cross-examinations in the case.

Later, they were taken to the chamber of the Public Prosecutor Sivagurunathan who interacted with the students and explained the process of judiciary and the functioning of the courts. He also cleared the doubts of the students.

The advocates who were present in the court premises appreciated the students and motivated them to take up professions in the judiciary. The advocates also appreciated the teachers for this initiative.