Nagapattinam ryots urge officials to finish desilting in time

TIRUCHY: The monitoring officer for Nagapattinam inspected the ongoing desilt works in the Kizhvelur and Vedaranyam areas on Saturday and interacted with the farmers in the district.

The desilt works are being undertaken at the Pottai canal flowing across Chola Vidyapuram, Uttathattai and Needur in Nagapattinam district at an estimated cost of Rs 16 lakh, and the monitoring officer and commissioner of Milk Production and Dairy Development, A Annadurai, inspected the ongoing desilt works and inspected the quality of the works.

The farmers appealed to the official to complete the desilt works within the targeted time so that the water reaches the tail-end regions.

The farmers also said that several areas in the district are rainfed regions, and demanded adequate water storage facilities.