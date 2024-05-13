Nagapattinam MP M Selvaraj dies of ill health

CHENNAI: Nagapattinam MP M Selvaraj passed away in the early hours of Monday at a private hospital in Chennai.

He was undergoing treatment for kidney-related illnesses.

The 67-year-old MP had undergone a kidney transplant in the past.

The Communist Party of India veteran, who hails from Tiruvarur Chittamalli, was also a farmer and social worker, has been a four-time MP.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1989, 1996, 1998, and 2019.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who condoled the death, said Selvaraj's demise was an irreparable loss to the CPI and the people of the delta districts as well.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan too condoled the death.

