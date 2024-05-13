Nagapattinam MP M Selvaraj dies of ill health
The Communist Party of India veteran, who hails from Tiruvarur Chittamalli, was also a farmer and social worker
CHENNAI: Nagapattinam MP M Selvaraj passed away in the early hours of Monday at a private hospital in Chennai.
He was undergoing treatment for kidney-related illnesses.
The 67-year-old MP had undergone a kidney transplant in the past.
The Communist Party of India veteran, who hails from Tiruvarur Chittamalli, was also a farmer and social worker, has been a four-time MP.
He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1989, 1996, 1998, and 2019.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who condoled the death, said Selvaraj's demise was an irreparable loss to the CPI and the people of the delta districts as well.
கழகத் தலைவர் - மாண்புமிகு தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர் திரு மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் அவர்கள் வெளியிட்டுள்ள இரங்கல் செய்தி.— DMK (@arivalayam) May 13, 2024
நாகப்பட்டினம் மக்களவைத் தொகுதி நாடாளுமன்ற உறுப்பினரும், இந்திய கம்யூனிஸ்ட் கட்சி தேசிய குழு உறுப்பினருமான திரு. செல்வராஜ் அவர்கள் மறைவெய்திய செய்தியறிந்து மிகவும்… pic.twitter.com/yk9Zh9W92w
CPI state secretary R Mutharasan too condoled the death.
