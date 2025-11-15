Nagapattinam fishermen advised not to venture into sea till November 17

TIRUCHY: Nagapattinam fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea till November 17 due to inclement weather.

G Jayaraj, Assistant Director of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department, Nagapattinam, noted that as per the IMD (Chennai) alert, a low-pressure system has formed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast due to the upper air cyclonic circulation at South Sri Lanka and the adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal.

The wind speed would prevail between 45 kmph and 55 kmph off the Tamil Nadu coast, over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area.

Therefore, the fishermen from Nagapattinam are advised not to venture into the sea until further announcement.