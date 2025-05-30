Nagapattinam collectorate brings in NGOs’ help for economically weaker students

CHENNAI: In an act of upliftment, the Nagapattinam district collectorate has collaborated with a slew of non-profits to provide all kinds of assistance for students from economically weaker backgrounds.

An 'Education Incentive Awareness Camp' was conducted by the district collectorate in collaboration with non-profit organisations on Thursday to assist students who are facing financial difficulties in joining college, both at the district and state level, the officials explained.

The event saw the participation of 20 non-profits, including Maatram Foundation, Agaram Foundation, Dr Abdul Kalam Trust for Future Vision, Kalvikaram, Aram Foundation, Vidai Foundation, and Seeds Foundation, among others.

Speaking to DT Next, a member from one of the non-profits said, "In the discussion conducted on Thursday, we have earmarked what kind of students and their difficulties in pursuing collegiate education."

"Besides financial constraints, the students also seem to have other concerns like lack of awareness on which course to opt, hesitation to join college, family issues and more, hence, we will ensure to cater for these concerns at best and make them join their varsity of choice, "added the member.

Meanwhile, to ensure every student passing out of school transitions to collegiate education, the School Education Department and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) have initiated the two-phase programmes - Kalloori Kanavu (college dream) and Uyarvakku Padi (study to reach heights) - from May across Tamil Nadu.

A total of 77,752 students were enrolled in higher education institutes through the Naan Mudhalvan Uyarvukku Padi programme in the last two years.

The two initiatives by the government departments will solely focus on reaching out to all students passing out of school, especially those belonging to vulnerable sections of the community.